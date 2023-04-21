Home / World News / ‘Little India’ in Australia? How a Sydney town awaits PM Modi

‘Little India’ in Australia? How a Sydney town awaits PM Modi

ByMallika Soni
Apr 21, 2023 10:19 PM IST

The first proposal for officially naming the area 'Little India' was made in 2015, president of Little India Harris Park Business Association said.

Members of the Indian community of a western Sydney suburb renewed calls to name their town 'Little India' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Australia next month, it was reported. ‘Little India’ is the name used for a cluster of Indian restaurants and shops in Harris Park. The residents are now pushing for the whole area to be named the same, ABC News reported.

PM Modi will also attend the Bihu dance event during his visit (File Photo)
PM Modi will also attend the Bihu dance event during his visit (File Photo)

Indian businesses in Harris Park refer to the cluster of various Indian restaurants, and retail shops as 'Little India' believing that making the sobriquet official would boost the area's appeal to tourists, reported ABC News.

The first proposal for officially naming the area 'Little India' was made in 2015, president of Little India Harris Park Business Association Sanjay Deshwal told ABC. But the attempts were stalled after Geographic Names Board told Parramatta Council to stop using the term as it may "create confusion".

Read more: Prince Harry disappointed about this part of King Charles' coronation invite

"The area was crucial to helping students and workers settle into their new home country. It is an important step to provide those people with a feeling of home," Sanjay Deshwal stressed.

Parramatta Council said that it is still holding talks with the Geographic Names Board and has not received a formal application to assign the name 'Little India'.

"We want to make it an international destination on the same lines as Little India in Singapore and other places around the world. It puts us on the map," Parramatta councillor Paul Noack, who moved the motion, said. The current proposal would not replace the suburb name Harris Park, but would designate the three main streets as a cultural precinct, he added.

A 2021 census revealed that 45% of the area's residents have Indian roots, the report said. PM Modi is expected to visit Australia in May to attend the Quad Summit. The Parramatta Council has formally extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Harris Park, the report claimed.

"Prime Minister Modi's visits get watched by millions of people back in India and around the world, that would certainly be a huge boost," federal member for Parramatta Andrew Charlton said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
pm modi
pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out