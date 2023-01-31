‘Symbol of trust’: Israel envoy after Adani acquires Hafia port

After Adani Group on Tuesday acquired Israel’s port of Haifa for USD 1.2 billion, the Jewish nation’s envoy to India said that his country has “deposited the port to an important Indian company like Adani” and the event signifies the trust between the people of both the nations.

“The Haifa port is a strategic port for Israel. We're really depositing it in the hands of an important Indian company like Adani. It's a symbol of trust between our people. I hope that this investment will be the opening element of a long string of future corporations,” Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India, told news agency ANI.

Speaking on Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is observed on January 27, he said “Learning about the Holocaust is a universal message to the world of tolerance, to the different, to the weak. I think this is the message that is coming out of The International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”

Stating that antisemitism does not exist in India, he added, “Jews for 2000 years have been living in India and antisemitism is not even a word that is known here in India. We think that the message of tolerance has to go everywhere, also in countries that did not suffer from the Holocaust.”

Besides the takeover of the Port of Haifa – Israel’s second largest port- the Adani Group also vowed to transform the skyline of the Mediterranean city as part of its decision to invest more in the country, including opening an artificial intelligence lab in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Haifa port deal as an "enormous milestone", saying it will significantly improve connectivity between the two countries in many ways.

