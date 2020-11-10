e-paper
T'gana bypolls: Close contest in Dubbak; BJP gains slender lead after 20 rounds of counting

T’gana bypolls: Close contest in Dubbak; BJP gains slender lead after 20 rounds of counting



india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Hyderabad
The counting of votes of bypolls is expected to be completed in 23 rounds.
The counting of votes of bypolls is expected to be completed in 23 rounds.(ANI photo for representation)
         

The ruling TRS and opposition BJP were locked in a neck and neck contest in the Dubbak Assembly bypoll and the saffron party gained a slender lead of 240 votes after the completion of 20 rounds of counting of votes on Tuesday.

The BJP was ahead of the TRS in initial rounds, but the ruling party bounced back and secured a lead subsequently.

The TRS was ahead by 251 votes after 19 rounds, but the BJP again managed to gain upper hand after the 20th round with 240 votes.

The counting of votes is expected to be completed in 23 rounds.

The bypoll, held on November 3, has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues and the TRS has fielded his widow Sujatha as its candidate.

Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

