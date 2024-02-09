 T Veena’s firm moves Karnataka HC over SFIO probe | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / T Veena’s firm moves Karnataka HC over SFIO probe

T Veena’s firm moves Karnataka HC over SFIO probe

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Feb 09, 2024 08:22 AM IST

The development came amid reports that SFIO will serve notice to Veena to appear for questioning in connection with the case

The IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, owned by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena, moved the Karnataka high court on Thursday seeking a stay on the probe by the Special Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into it, officials familiar with the matter said.

Officials of the central agency have already visited the offices of CMRL and KSIDC, a state-run entity which has a stake in CMRL (HT)
Officials of the central agency have already visited the offices of CMRL and KSIDC, a state-run entity which has a stake in CMRL (HT)

Earlier this month, the Union government handed over the probe into alleged irregularities in financial transactions of the firm owned by Veena , to the SFIO and asked it to submit a report within eight months.Exalogic Solutions Limited, a Bengaluru-based firm, moved the court in the middle of the SFIO probe into the company’s suspicious financial transactions with Cochin Minerals and Europe Limited (CMRL).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The development came amid reports that SFIO will serve notice to Veena to appear for questioning in connection with the case. Officials of the central agency have already visited the offices of CMRL and KSIDC, a state-run entity which has a stake in CMRL.

The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board had ruled last year that Exalogic received funds to the tune of 1.72 crore in the span of three years from CMRL even though the former has rendered no services. Such payments could not be treated as business expense by the CMRL, the Board had ruled.

Opposition parties in Kerala, including Congress and BJP had earlier alleged that the money was kickback or bribe as Veena was connected to an important political figure.The CPI(M) as well as CM Vijayan have termed the allegations “baseless”.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On