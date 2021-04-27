Taiwan expresses concern, holds discussion to provide aid to India amid massive Covid-19 surge

The global call of support for India is pouring in from all across the world as the country battles against the dangerous second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Tuesday, Taiwan expressed its concern for the country and said that it is looking for ways to provide support at a time of great need.

"The government & people of Taiwan are seriously concerned about the #COVID19 situation in #India. We're closely monitoring developments & holding in-depth discussions aimed at providing requisite support to our Indian friends at a time of great need," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a tweet.

The United States on Sunday agreed to 'immediately' supply essential raw material to the country to boost the production of Covishield vaccines, besides providing other resources like protective gears and test kits. Late on Monday night, US President Joe Biden further extended America's support to the country on a phone call. Recognising India's assistance to the US when the pandemic hit in the beginning, Biden in a tweet assured emergency assistance to the country to combat the fatal virus.

"Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against Covid-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them," Biden said.

Vital medical supplies are being rushed to India worldwide as the healthcare infrastructure in the country has reached its capacity with many dying from oxygen shortage in hospitals.

More than 90 oxygen cylinders and 100 ventilators arrived in Delhi from Britain on Tuesday, while France is aiming to send eight oxygen generators along with ventilators and essential medical equipment, President Macron said on Tuesday.

Pakistan, Canada, Iran, Germany are also among countries that have extended as the nation suffers from an extreme shortage of medical supplies, especially of the essential oxygen gas.

India reported 323,144 new Covid-19 infections and over 2,700 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry data.