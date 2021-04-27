Covid-19: Joe Biden speaks to PM Modi, says 'India was there for us, we'll be there for them'

United States President Joe Biden extended America's full support to India which is battling a severe Covid-19 second wave on his call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joe Biden recounted India's contribution in US' fight against the deadly disease in a tweet from his official President account. The call between the two leaders comes on the day India recorded more than 3 lakh cases for fifth day in a row.

"Today, I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against Covid-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them," the US President said in a tweet.

The two leaders engaged via phone call a day after the US announced it would supply raw materials urgently needed for making the Covishield vaccine and oxygen generation equipment to bolster India’s efforts to counter the second wave of record-breaking Coronavirus infections.

Initially seen as a success story in weathering the pandemic, India is gripped in a deadly battle with the virus which is now racing through its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and systems are showing visible signs of collapse.

On Monday, the country reported 2,812 more deaths, with roughly 117 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour — and experts say even those figures are probably an undercount. The new infections brought India’s total to more than 17.3 million, behind only the United States.

The US on Monday said it is working to relieve the suffering in India by supplying oxygen, diagnostic tests, treatments, ventilators and protective gear.

The White House has also said it would make available sources of raw materials urgently needed for India to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.

Help and support were also offered from archrival Pakistan, which said it could provide relief including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, protective equipment and related items.

Germany’s Health Ministry said it is urgently working to put together an aid package for India consisting of ventilators, monoclonal antibodies, the drug remdesivir, as well as surgical and N95 protective masks.