PM Modi discusses Covid-19 situation, supply of vaccine raw materials with Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US president Joe Biden on Monday and discussed the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials in a telephone conversation. The phone call came after the US president expressed his solidarity with India as the nation faces a second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he discussed the Covid-19 situation in both countries in detail and said he thanked his US counterpart for his support. "Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

He also said that the Covid-19 can be beaten by India-US healthcare partnership and his discussion with Biden focused on ensuring 'smooth and efficient' supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines.

My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Joe Biden in a tweet had assured India that United States would take required actions to help India in its time of crisis. "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said a tweet.

The United States government in February had invoked the Defense Production Act, which allows the government to regulate distribution of products which led to the curb in export of raw materials critical for vaccine production. This was done after pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. cut short its vaccine production target by almost fifty percent citing shortage in raw material and creating an obstacle for the Biden administration which promised 100 million vaccination shots within Joe Biden's first 100 days in office.

The US administration decided to take steps to help India after Union minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval spoke with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan respectively. Following Doval's conversation with Sullivan, US national security council spokesperson released a statement saying US is identifying resources needed by India as it fights the second wave. "The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India," the statement said.

Germany, Australia and Saudi Arabia has also extended their support as India battles a second wave of Covid-19. Germany and Australia are working to spend oxygen production plant and ventilators to India to strengthen India's response to the pandemic.