Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists
Agra administration has decided to raise the entry ticket prices for both domestic and foreign tourists.
The Indian tourists, who are currently paying Rs. 50 to enter the monument, will now have to pay Rs. 80, while foreign tourists will have to shell out Rs. 1200, instead of Rs.1100 to enter the Taj.
Apart from that, the ADA will also charge Rs. 200 from tourists who wish to enter the main dome, which is separate from the Rs. 200 already being charged by the ASI.
Agra Divisional Commissioner Amit Gupta told ANI, "Agra Development Authority (ADA) has proposed to charge ₹200 to enter the main dome, separate to ₹200 already charged by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)."
With the new charges in place, domestic tourists wishing to enter the main dome will have to pay Rs. 480, while foreign tourists will be charged Rs. 1600.
Responding to the new proposal of hiking entry tickets to the Taj, a tourist Saurabh Mishra said, "If prices surge, it would cause inconvenience to Indian tourists to see their own heritage. We used to pay ₹50 to visit the main dome. If it increases again, footfall of Indian tourists will decrease."
Parliamentary panel questions legality of new OTT, social media guidelines
Split in OBC quota may help most backward from next year
- 2 panel members confirmed that they will recommend the current 27% quota be broken up into 4, or even 5 sub-categories.
‘Ready for more talks’: Rajnath on farmers’ stir
- Making an appeal to farmers upset over the new agri-marketing laws, Singh said any problem can be resolved through talks and the government was ready to hold as many rounds of talks with the farmers.
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
