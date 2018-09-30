Taj Mahal to remain temporarily closed for Uzbek president’s visit

The Taj Mahal will remain temporarily closed for three hours on Sunday for Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit, according to officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will welcome the visiting dignitary at the Taj Mahal on Sunday afternoon after he arrives.

This is Mirziyoyev first visit to India since assuming office in 2016.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 10:36 IST