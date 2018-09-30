Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Taj Mahal to remain temporarily closed for Uzbek president’s visit

This is Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s first visit to India since assuming office in 2016.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2018 10:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
The Taj Mahal will remain temporarily closed for three hours on Sunday for Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit, according to officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).(AFP File Photo)

The Taj Mahal will remain temporarily closed for three hours on Sunday for Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit, according to officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will welcome the visiting dignitary at the Taj Mahal on Sunday afternoon after he arrives.

This is Mirziyoyev first visit to India since assuming office in 2016.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 10:36 IST

