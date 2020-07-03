e-paper
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown

The iconic monument which drew tourist on a daily basis wore a deserted look amid the lockdown. Traders and small businessmen who were on the verge of unemployment after the closure of the monument have welcomed the decision of its reopening.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agra
People associated with the World Heritage Site, including guides, shopkeepers, rickshaw drivers, hotels, etc. are hopeful of getting employment once the heritage site reopens.
People associated with the World Heritage Site, including guides, shopkeepers, rickshaw drivers, hotels, etc. are hopeful of getting employment once the heritage site reopens. (ANI file photo)
         

Taj Mahal is set to reopen for tourists on July 6, after being shut for around three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The iconic monument which drew tourist on a daily basis wore a deserted look amid the lockdown. Traders and small businessmen who were on the verge of unemployment after the closure of the monument have welcomed the decision of its reopening.

People associated with the World Heritage Site, including guides, shopkeepers, rickshaw drivers, hotels, etc. are hopeful of getting employment once the heritage site reopens.

“We had said earlier also when the monument was closed, that we can make necessary arrangements. All the things that we are doing today could have been done earlier as well, and it is good that the monument is being reopened. This would also improve the conditions of the local businessmen who were on the verge of starvation,” said Munawar Ali, President of National Monument Security Committee.

“It’s good news! Work that was closed for months will now start again. This would not only help the guides but all those who are dependent on tourists for survival. I request the government to reduce the rates here to attract tourists,” said Shamshuddin Khan, President of Approved Tour Guide Association, Agra.

“All the workers and artisans associated here have faced a lot of financial trouble due to the lockdown. It is a good thing that the government is reopening Taj Mahal, as it would help small as well as large businessmen and they can start earning,” said Ashok Jain, a shopkeeper at Taj Mahal’s Pakhimi Gate.

Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Have decided that all monuments can be opened with complete precautions from 6th July,” said Prahlad Singh Patel in a tweet.

