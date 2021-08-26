Take care of yourself, govt busy in sales: Rahul Gandhi's Covid message

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at the Narendra Modi government over the sale of the country’s assets amid a surging coronavirus pandemic. He urged citizens to take care of themselves as the government is "busy in sales". He further said the worrying Covid-19 crisis called for an expedited pace of vaccination to avoid a crisis in a possible next wave of the pandemic.

Rising #COVID numbers are worrying. Vaccination must pick up pace to avoid serious outcomes in the next wave.



Please take care of yourselves because GOI is busy with sales. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2021

Gandhi has been attacking the BJP government over its move to sell state-owned assets built over the last 70 years, after it announced its asset monetisation pipeline plan. On Tuesday, he dubbed the new move as an attempt to create a monopoly in critical areas that he said would cut down more job opportunities and wipe out the informal sector.

“We are not against privatization. Our (UPA government’s) privatization had a logic and there was no privatization of strategic industry such as the railways. All this privatization is for creating monopolies. You know who owns ports and getting airports,” he said, alleging the PM was “selling the crown jewels of India.”

India’s Covid-19 tally jumped for the second straight day after registering a massive surge of more than 10,000 cases on Thursday. As many as 46,164 new infections were recorded along with 607 deaths in the last 24 hours. This pushed the country's total number of cases so far to 3,25,58,530 and death toll to 4,36,365.