India reports 46,164 new Covid-19 cases, spike of over 20,000 infections in 2 days

India’s Covid-19 tally jumped for the second day straight after registering a massive surge of more than 10,000 cases on Thursday.

According to latest updates from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India recorded 46,164 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of active cases to 333725. This was a huge spike from the 37,593 infections the country registered a day ago. With the latest figures, the country’s coronavirus tally has now exceeded 32 million.

The country had reported 25,467 new cases on Tuesday and 37,593 cases a day later. With today’s jump, the spike in cases has neared 20,000 in just two-days.

There was a slight fall in the death tally with 607 patients losing their lives to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the overall fatality to 4,36,365. As many as 648 deaths were recorded on Wednesday. As many as 34,159 people also recovered from the disease during the day, pushing the overall tally to 3,17,88,440.

At present, active cases comprised 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the nationwide recovery rate was recorded at 97.63 per cent, the ministry said.

The southern state of Kerala contributed majorly to the spike with 31,445 new Covid-19 cases being registered on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally in three months. The test positivity rate (TPR) also soared to a three-month high of 19.03 per cent. Kerala too witnessed an individual spike in its daily tally as the state had recorded 24,296 cases on Tuesday. The latest onslaught is likely to have been brought by Onam celebrations from last week. Last year too, the state had witnessed a similar peak in the number of cases after celebrations had ended.

Maharashtra too witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, breaching the 5,000-mark after a hiatus of five days. The state recorded 5,031cases after testing a total of 207,995 samples, and reported 213 Covid-related mortalities.

Meanwhile, the country reached a major milestone of administering about 60.38 crore (60,38,46,475) doses of vaccine against the coronavirus as part of the nationwide drive launched earlier this year. Of these, 80,40,407 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Since the vaccination was rolled out 603,846,475 beneficiaries have been inoculated, the ministry said.