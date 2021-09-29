Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Take measures to prevent Covid surge during upcoming festivals: Home ministry to states
india news

Take measures to prevent Covid surge during upcoming festivals: Home ministry to states

Warning states against any complacency due to the recent drop in the number of cases, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla asked all district magistrates to take strict measures to implement social distancing, even if they have to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The home ministry asked states and Union territories to take adequate measures to prevent a surge in Covid infections during the upcoming festive season. (PTI)

New Delhi: The home ministry on Tuesday asked states and union territories to take adequate measures to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections during the upcoming festive season.

Warning states against any complacency due to the recent drop in the number of cases, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla asked all district magistrates to take strict measures to implement social distancing, even if they have to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure( CrPC).

The current Covid-19 guidelines have been extended till the end of October.

“Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of surge in Covid-19 cases,” Bhalla wrote in his letter. These include gatherings in fairs, festivals and religious events.

He also asked the states to closely monitor Covid-19 case positivity, hospital and ICU bed occupancy in each district as well as take proactive containment measures in districts with a high positivity rate.

“It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread,” Bhalla said. “This would require a localized approach.” The letter also said vaccinations should continue in an accelerated manner.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amarinder Singh in Delhi, rejects rumours of BJP meet

Covid: Serum Institute of India gets nod for trials of Covovax in children

Govt orders dissolution of OFB, transfers assets to seven DPSUs

Cabinet contention to Channi’s assertion: Why Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP