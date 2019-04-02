Talib Hussain, activist who led justice campaign for Kathua rape-murder case, joins PDP

Social activist and chairman of Tribal Coordination committee, Talib Hussain who spearheaded justice campaign of Kathua rape and murder case, joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

He was welcomed into party by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

“Happy to welcome well known tribal rights activist Chowdhary Talib Hussain into PDP today. He fought tirelessly to ensure justice for Rasana rape victim at the cost of his personal safety. I am confident that he will work tirelessly towards our vision for a khushaal J&K,’’ she tweeted.

Hussain had emerged as the face of the campaign for justice to the eight-year-old girl who was abducted, raped and murdered in Rasana village near Kathua.

Hussain was later accused of sexual harassment by a woman relative. A student at the JNU had also accused him of sexual assault in 2018 during the #MeToo movement. Hussain is currently out on the bail.

Joining the party at the official residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at Gupkar, Hussain applauded the role played by former chief minister during the rape and murder of eight-year-old in Kathua.

“In Jammu region the communal forces are after Muslims especially our community (Gujjar community). They wanted to capture our land, have killed our children and then slapped fake cases on us... During the rape and murder case of an eightyear-old girl in Kathua, we witnessed the role played by Mehbooba Mufti, who was then the chief minister, he said.

Hussain said Mufti took a strong stand against the communal forces and ensured that the accused were jailed.

