Tamil activists hold protest rally in Sri Lanka
- The protesters allege that lands owned by Tamils are being grabbed and Tamil areas are being systematically populated with the majority Sinhala community since the military conflict ended in 2009 in Lanka
Tamil political and civil society groups in Sri Lanka held a protest rally on Wednesday, highlighting the grievances being faced by the community in the island nation.
According to the organisers, the rally saw a huge participation, despite police obtaining a court order to stop it.
The three-day protest march started from Pottuvil town in the eastern Amparai district and it would end at Polikandy in the northern Jaffna district on February 6.
The protest aims at highlighting several issues being faced by the Tamil community in Lanka.
The protesters allege that lands owned by Tamils are being grabbed and Tamil areas are being systematically populated with the majority Sinhala community since the military conflict ended in 2009 in Lanka.
They also claim that Tamil political prisoners continue to languish in jails under the prevention of terrorism laws.
Members of Lanka's main Tamil party -- Tamil National Alliance (TNA) -- said the court order was served on politicians, preventing them from taking part in the peaceful protest march.
They alleged that while protests are being allowed to take place in the Sinhala majority south of the island, Tamils in the north and east are being discriminated.
1998 Gujarat IPS cadre officer Praveen Sinha appointed interim director of CBI
- The decision was announced by the government as incumbent director Rishi Kumar Shukla’s tenure came to an end on Wednesday.
Cache of 221 pieces of rough diamonds seized in Chhattisgarh, one held
- In August last year, Gariyaband police had seized 171 pieces of rough diamonds worth around ₹25 lakh from a smuggler. Police had said that the man was a part of an inter-state gang working in the area and more arrests could follow.
Vardhan relies on youth to provide right information about vaccination drive
16-year-old girl raped by 9 in Chhattisgarh; 3 arrested: Police
Bomb blasts damage school in Assam’s Hailakandi district near Mizoram border
- The district administration has tightened security in the area along the border with Mizoram.
'Matter of pride': Farmers' union on support from Rihanna, Greta Thunberg
No road tax, registration fee on electric vehicles in Telangana from today
Lawyers urge CJI to take cognizance of internet shutdown order at Delhi borders
BJP leader’s counterpunch to Rahul Gandhi, Rihanna on farmers’ protest
Kashmir under worst siege since August 2019, says Mehbooba Mufti
- Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of using Central agencies to hound political leaders, businessmen, and journalists to choke dissent.
Farm stir internal issue, will be resolved: JP Nadda on tweets over protests
China steps up Covid vaccine diplomacy as competition with India heats up
Fortification continues at Ghazipur
- Iron nails studded on roads, multi-layer iron and concrete barricades, concertina wires remained fixed as large number of security personnel were deployed as fortification of Ghazipur continued to prevent protesters' movement to Delhi.
Air Force Chief hails govt for introducing multiple reforms, policy changes
