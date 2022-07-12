Tamil CM MK Stalin tests positive for Covid, urges citizens to wear mask, get jabbed
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tested positive for Covid-19.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:06 PM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was isolating himself. Taking to Twitter, Stalin said "I was feeling a bit tired today. Tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive, I have isolated myself. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe, “ he added.
(This is a developing story)
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics