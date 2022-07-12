Home / India News / Tamil CM MK Stalin tests positive for Covid, urges citizens to wear mask, get jabbed
india news

Tamil CM MK Stalin tests positive for Covid, urges citizens to wear mask, get jabbed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tested positive for Covid-19.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 06:06 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was isolating himself. Taking to Twitter, Stalin said "I was feeling a bit tired today. Tests confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive, I have isolated myself. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe, “ he added.

(This is a developing story)

    HT News Desk

tamil nadu mk stalin
