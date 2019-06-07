Tamil Nadu allows shops, malls to function round-the-clock

The Tamil Nadu government has passed an order allowing all commercial establishments such as shops and malls to function 24 hours a day.

The decision to allow commercial establishments to remain open round-the-clock was taken to boost employment levels and increase revenues, the government order dated May 28, said.

“In Tamil Nadu, the shops, eateries, hotels, theatres and malls can now be open for 24 hours on all the 365 days. The decision has been taken in consultation with the ministry of labour and employment,” the notification read.

The order, however, listed a set of rules that all commercial establishments should follow.

“No employee should be forced to work more than eight hours per day. The shops and establishments should give one holiday in a week to their employees,” it said.

Stressing on the safety and protection of women employees, the order – which is valid for the next three years — said: “No woman employee should be forced to work in the night hours unless they are submitting a written letter accepting the night shift.

“It is essential for [that] the business establishments should constitute an internal sexual harassment prevention committee to protect the women employees.

“Transportation facilities should also be made for the women employees.”

Presently, commercial establishments in the state are allowed to remain open till 10pm.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 00:04 IST