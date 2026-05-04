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Tamil Nadu elections 2026: High-stakes battle in Kolathur as MK Stalin trails in multi-cornered contest

In Kolathur, MK Stalin’s main rivals were TVK’s VS Babu, AIADMK’s P Santhana Krishnan, and NTK’s Soundara Pandian Louther Seth.

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:11 am IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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MK Stalin is trailing in the Kolathur constituency after briefly leading, according to analytics platform Pvalue, as counting continued in the ongoing election. His party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is leading in 63 seats.

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader MK Stalin addressed a gathering during an election campaign.(PTI)

Tamil Nadu voted for its seventeenth legislative assembly on 23 April, with chief minister MK Stalin seeking a second consecutive term. No Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader has ever won back-to-back mandates. He contested from the Kolathur constituency.

Kolathur contest

In Kolathur, Stalin faced a multi-cornered contest. His main rivals were Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s VS Babu, AIADMK’s P Santhana Krishnan, and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)’s Soundara Pandian Louther Seth.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK is attempting to carve out space among anti-incumbency and youth voters, while the AIADMK is seeking to recover ground it has lost in recent elections.

Stalin’s election campaign framed around consolidating the DMK’s governance record over the past five years, with welfare delivery, social policy expansion, and administrative performance. He hoped to follow the legacy of his father, M Karunanidhi, and DMK founder CN Annadurai. The contest was a multi-cornered one. The rise of actor Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) introduced a new variable.

Stalin’s challenge in Tamil Nadu polls 2026

He also served as the Mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2002. Later, he held important ministerial positions in the state government, including roles in local administration and rural development.

After his father’s health declined, Stalin became more central in party leadership. He officially became DMK president in 2018 following M Karunanidhi’s death. In the 2021 state elections, the DMK returned to power and Stalin became CM.

Since becoming chief minister in 2021, Stalin has projected himself as a strong supporter of federalism and state rights. This has often led to tensions with the Union government over issues such as education policy, funding, and the role of governors. These disputes have made him one of the most vocal non-BJP chief ministers in India.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu elections 2026: High-stakes battle in Kolathur as MK Stalin trails in multi-cornered contest
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