Tamil Nadu assembly row: Telangana governor advises for ‘cultured’ comments

Tamil Nadu is in a politically sensational mood, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Saturday said on the tussle between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government and Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi. Soundarajan said comments between political parties and governors should be cultured despite having difference of opinion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some people are commenting about the higher authorities using the worst language. Let us all be cultured and let us all be friendly. Even if there is a difference of opinion, it can be conveyed in a friendly manner,” the Telangana governor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read| Tamil Nadu: BJP opposes Sethusamudram project, ‘Only benefit a few DMK leaders’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soundarajan's statement came in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu assembly “recording its agony” over omitting portions of the governor's address to the house on January 9. A letter delivered to President Droupadi Murmu by senior DMK delegation said that Ravi has been involved in an “ideological battle” with the state government and demanded him to abide by cabinet's directions.

Governor Ravi skipped key portions of the inaugural speech in the state assembly and walked out when chief minister MK Stalin moved a resolution against the deviation from the speech drafted by the government. He also suggested the Dravidian party to use “Thamizhagam” for the state instead of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the assembly's floor on Friday, Stalin said that he has been elected to power to “preserve the pride of Tamilian people”. “I do not want to repeat the version of events that happened that day. But at the same time, I am very aware of the reason I have been elected to power… I have been elected to preserve the pride of Tamilian people,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Snehashish Roy Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail