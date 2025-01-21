Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders back IIT-Madras director amid row over ‘cow urine’ remark: ‘One section is saying…’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 21, 2025 07:23 PM IST

IIT-Madras V Kamakoti recently made a statement about the ‘medicinal value’ of ‘gomutra’ (cow urine).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Tamil Nadu have come out in defence of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras director V Kamakoti, amid a row over his statement praising the ‘medicinal value’ of cow urine.

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti. (File Photo)(X/IIT Madras)
IIT Madras director V Kamakoti. (File Photo)(X/IIT Madras)

Former Telangana governor and ex-Puducherry lieutenant governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought to know why ‘one section,’ which, according to her, says eating beef is their ‘right,’ now has a ‘problem’ with what V Kamakoti said.

“One section is saying they will eat beef as it is their right. So when another section uses Gomutra (cow urine) to cure diseases, why are they commenting?” India Today quoted Soundarajan as saying.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai praised Kamakoti for his achievements and accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other political parties of ‘politicising’ the matter.

“The professor's remarks were personal and not intended as medical advice,” Annamalai noted.

What did V Kamakoti say?

The academician made the remark while speaking at an event in Chennai on January 15.

While narrating an anecdote from the life of a ‘sanyasi’ (seer), Kamakoti claimed that once, when the seer had high fever, he consumed ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) and was cured.

“Therefore, the gomiyam (cow urine) has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties, and it is useful as a medicine for conditions such as the Irritable Bowel Syndrome,” Kamakoti added.

‘Not going into politics’

Later, when a reporter asked Kamakoti about the political controversy over his statement, the IIT-Madras head said, “I’m not going into politics. It’s purely scientific. There are these five papers. There is validation and experimentation. Please read and get your inferences.”

Further, he stated that he views the discussion as a ‘positive outcome’ for eliciting interest on the topic.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On