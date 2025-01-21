Tamil Nadu BJP leaders back IIT-Madras director amid row over ‘cow urine’ remark: ‘One section is saying…’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Tamil Nadu have come out in defence of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras director V Kamakoti, amid a row over his statement praising the ‘medicinal value’ of cow urine. IIT Madras director V Kamakoti. (File Photo)(X/IIT Madras)

Former Telangana governor and ex-Puducherry lieutenant governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought to know why ‘one section,’ which, according to her, says eating beef is their ‘right,’ now has a ‘problem’ with what V Kamakoti said.

“One section is saying they will eat beef as it is their right. So when another section uses Gomutra (cow urine) to cure diseases, why are they commenting?” India Today quoted Soundarajan as saying.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai praised Kamakoti for his achievements and accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other political parties of ‘politicising’ the matter.

“The professor's remarks were personal and not intended as medical advice,” Annamalai noted.

What did V Kamakoti say?

The academician made the remark while speaking at an event in Chennai on January 15.

While narrating an anecdote from the life of a ‘sanyasi’ (seer), Kamakoti claimed that once, when the seer had high fever, he consumed ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) and was cured.

“Therefore, the gomiyam (cow urine) has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties, and it is useful as a medicine for conditions such as the Irritable Bowel Syndrome,” Kamakoti added.

‘Not going into politics’

Later, when a reporter asked Kamakoti about the political controversy over his statement, the IIT-Madras head said, “I’m not going into politics. It’s purely scientific. There are these five papers. There is validation and experimentation. Please read and get your inferences.”

Further, he stated that he views the discussion as a ‘positive outcome’ for eliciting interest on the topic.