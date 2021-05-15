Home / India News / Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inspects state's Covid-19 unified command centre in Chennai
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin inspects state's Covid-19 unified command centre in Chennai

"I visited the State's COVID-19 unified command centre (War Room) in Tamil Nadu, which monitors and regulates beds, medicine stocks and oxygen.#Covid19 in Tamil Nadu is under control", Stalin tweeted.
ANI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Chief minister MK Stalin took a help seeker call which came on the 104 helpline number and helped the person find a bed at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inspected State's Covid-19 unified command centre in Chennai to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

"I visited the State's COVID-19 unified command centre (War Room) in Tamil Nadu, which monitors and regulates beds, medicine stocks and oxygen.#Covid19 in Tamil Nadu is under control", tweeted Chief Minister.

Stalin also took a help seeker call which came on the 104 helpline number and helped the person find a bed at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

On May 12, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced 25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June.

Shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the Covid-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning.

Tamil Nadu reported 31,892 new Covid cases, 20,037 recoveries and 288 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin yesterday.

