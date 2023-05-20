Tamil Nadu CM Stalin attacks centre after RBI bans 2000 notes

Attacking the centre over the banning of ₹2,000 currency notes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the move was a ploy to hide the Saffron party's failure in Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (HT File Photo)

Taking to Twitter, Stalin wrote in Tamil, “500 suspicions, 1000 mysteries, 2,000 mistakes ! A single trick to conceal the electoral fiasco in Karnataka #2000Note #Demonetisation.”

Stalin, in his tweet, was referring to the 2016 demonetisation exercise involving withdrawal of ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes and the present announcement on withdrawal of the higher denomination currency notes.

Besides Stalin, opposition leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal also criticized the move of the RBI to ban ₹2,000 currency notes. Earlier on Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge targetted the centre over the recent development. He said, "Modi has issued another new order. Whenever he goes to Japan, he will issue a 'note bandi' notification and go… This time when he has gone he has done ₹2,000 note bandi. He (PM) doesn't know whether it will benefit the country or cause loss.”

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too took the opportunity to criticise the government. "So it wasn’t ₹2,000 dhamaka but a billion dollar dhoka (fraud) to a billion Indians. Wake up my dear brothers and sisters. The suffering we have endured due to demonetisation can’t be forgotten and those who inflicted that suffering shouldn’t be forgiven," she said.

In a tweet posted much after, the chief minister wrote, “Another whimsical & Tughlaqi demonetisation drama of Rs.2000 notes will hit the common people hard once again by subjecting them to massive harassment. These imperious measures are meant to camouflage the fundamentally anti-people & crony capitalist nature of this regime. Such misadventures by an oligarchic & authoritarian government will not be forgotten by the people at large at the time of reckoning.”

Meanwhile CM Kejriwal said, “First they said that by bringing 2000 notes, corruption will stop. Now they are saying that by banning 2000 notes, corruption will end. That's why we say, PM should be educated. Anyone can say anything to an illiterate PM. He doesn't understand. The public has to suffer.”

