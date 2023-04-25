Home / Cities / CM MK Stalin inaugurates 84 modern paddy storage facilities in Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin inaugurates 84 modern paddy storage facilities in Tamil Nadu

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for establishing 63 direct paddy procurement centres in 10 districts for ₹39.37 crore.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated 84 modern paddy storage facilities established in nine districts across the State by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.(File/ HT_PRINT)
These godowns have a combined storage of 1.16 metric tonnes capacity. In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for establishing 63 direct paddy procurement centres in 10 districts for 39.37 crore, virtually from the Secretariat here. Also, he inaugurated a 750 metric tonne modern warehouse established at a cost of 2 crore in Dindigul district.

Stalin formally renamed the arterial Avvai Shanmugam Salai, here, after former Additional Solicitor General V P Raman. He unveiled the new name board "V P Raman Road" for the stretch from Marina Beach to Indian Bank head office, in the presence of Raman family members, at the Secretariat here.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Dr J Radhakrishnan were among those who participated.

