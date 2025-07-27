Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin discharged from Chennai hospital after therapeutic procedure

Published on: Jul 27, 2025 09:11 pm IST

According to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, CM Stalin has been declared fit for discharge.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was discharged from a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday evening after undergoing a successful therapeutic procedure to treat variations in heart rate, the hospital said.

After experiencing mild dizziness, the CM Stalin underwent medical examination and a procedure performed by a team of expert doctors.(PTI)
On July 21, Stalin experienced dizziness during his morning walk and underwent medical examination, followed by a procedure performed by a team of expert doctors.

According to the Apollo Hospital, where the CM was admitted, Stalin has been declared fit for discharge and has been advised to resume his regular activities after three days of rest. After experiencing mild dizziness.

Even after being hospitalised, CM Stalin continued reviewing government programmes and initiatives from the hospital room, PTI news agency reported. He also underwent an angiogram earlier, after which no blockage was found in the blood vessels, senior DMK leader and Minister Duraimurugan told PTI.

Apollo Hospital had earlier said that after performing several diagnostic tests, it was found that the giddiness was only due to some variations in the heartbeat. An angiogram was performed afterwards, which came out to be normal.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, CM Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting urgent demands related to education, infrastructure, railways, and the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu.

In his petition, CM Stalin demanded that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme be released and urged the Centre to implement railway projects that were sanctioned over a decade ago but still remain inactive. The petition emphasised the need for the centre's cooperation in implementing crucial projects and addressing long-pending issues.

The petition sent to the centre, also raised strong concerns over the continued arrest and detention of Indian fishermen and the seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to intervene and find a permanent diplomatic solution personally.

