Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wears PPE kit to Coimbatore’s Covid-19 ward to boost morale of staff

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday wore a PPE suit over his traditional white shirt and veshti to visit patients inside a Covid-19 ward at ESI Medical College and Hospital in Coimbatore district. He interacted with the patients as well as doctors and nurses treating them.

“This will give confidence and a boost to medical workers and their families,” Stalin told reporters in Coimbatore. “We know how difficult it is to wear a PPE kit and it is praiseworthy that these doctors and nurses wear this for such long hours to do their work.”

Later, he tweeted these photos and said that he went into the treatment wards against advice. “...to reassure frontline workers, the victims and their families and doctors who risk their lives,” he tweeted in Tamil. “Besides medicine, the comfort and consolation that others provide will cure the disease.”

A few days ago, Coimbatore surpassed Chennai with the highest number of new cases of Covid-19 in the state. Coimbatore’s adjoining districts such as Tirupur, Erode and Salem are also reporting a high number of cases. This is the second time that Stalin is inspecting virus control measures in this region since he took over as chief minister earlier this month. He was accompanied by health minister M Subramanian and other officials. He later held a review meeting with officials on the measures undertaken and facilities available.

On May 30, Coimbatore reported 3,537 new Covid-19 cases and 47 new deaths taking the total number of overall cases in Tamil Nadu to 20,68,580 and 23,754 deaths.