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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay condemns killing of 3 Tamils by Karnataka forest officials, calls for investigation

Three Tamils were shot dead by Karnataka forest officials in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demanded a probe into the incident.

Updated on: Aug 17, 2026, 07:38:56 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of three Tamils who were allegedly suspected to be poachers by Karnataka forest department officials, calling the department’s explanation of the incident “unacceptable”.

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay in the legislative assembly in Chennai. (ANI Video Grab/File)
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay in the legislative assembly in Chennai. (ANI Video Grab/File)

In a post on X, the official handle of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) shared his statement, in which he said the three men were shot dead in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in Karnataka.

Deep Dive

What were the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three Tamils shot by Karnataka forest officials?

The three men were shot in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary during an alleged exchange of fire with Karnataka Forest Department officials, who claimed the men were suspected poachers.

Why did Tamil Nadu CM Vijay condemn the killing of the three Tamils?

CM Vijay condemned the killings as a massacre, criticizing the Karnataka Forest Department's explanation and urging for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure accountability.

What demands were made by the families and villagers of the deceased following the incident?

The families and villagers protested, demanding justice, compensation for the victims' families, and accountability for the forest personnel involved in the shooting.
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Vijay said the circumstances surrounding the deaths required a thorough and impartial investigation, and criticised the explanation given by the Karnataka forest department. “...I strongly urge the Karnataka government to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again,” Vijay added.

Meanwhile, families of the three men, who were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with forest department personnel on August 15, protested in Hanur, demanding compensation, government jobs for the dependants.

 
karnataka forest departmentvijaytamil nadukarnataka
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