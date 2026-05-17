Tamil Nadu CM Vijay keeps home, police and women welfare portfolios in first TVK government

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay has retained control over some of the most politically sensitive departments, including home, police, general administration, women welfare, youth welfare and municipal administration, in the first Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, while finance has been assigned to former AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai.(ANI)

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Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday approved the allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers, along with Vijay, who were sworn in on May 10.

“As per the recommendations of the chief minister, the portfolios and allocations to the Council of Ministers who were sworn in along with him on May 10, the Governor has approved the allocation of portfolios,” a Lok Bhavan release said.

Accordingly, Vijay will hold public, general administration, home, special programme implementation, women and youth welfare, municipal administration, urban administration and water supply portfolios.

Portfolios in Vijay's cabinet. (HT)

Key portfolios assigned to senior leaders

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{{^usCountry}} TVK general secretary N Anand, who won from Thiyagarayanagar, has been allocated rural development and water resources. His portfolios include panchayats, poverty alleviation, rural indebtedness, irrigation and irrigation projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TVK general secretary N Anand, who won from Thiyagarayanagar, has been allocated rural development and water resources. His portfolios include panchayats, poverty alleviation, rural indebtedness, irrigation and irrigation projects. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The party’s general secretary (election campaign) Aadhav Arjuna, a key member of Vijay’s core team, has been appointed minister for public works and sports development. He will oversee public works, buildings, highways, minor ports and sports development. The sports portfolio was earlier held by former deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the DMK government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party’s general secretary (election campaign) Aadhav Arjuna, a key member of Vijay’s core team, has been appointed minister for public works and sports development. He will oversee public works, buildings, highways, minor ports and sports development. The sports portfolio was earlier held by former deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the DMK government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sivagasi MLA S Keerthana, the youngest minister in the cabinet and the only woman minister, has been appointed industries minister and will oversee industries and investment promotion, a portfolio previously held by former DMK minister TRB Rajaa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sivagasi MLA S Keerthana, the youngest minister in the cabinet and the only woman minister, has been appointed industries minister and will oversee industries and investment promotion, a portfolio previously held by former DMK minister TRB Rajaa. {{/usCountry}}

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Former IRS officer and TVK general secretary (policy and propaganda) K G Arunraj has been allocated health, medical education and family welfare.

K A Sengottaiyan, the party’s Gobichettipalayam MLA, will handle finance, pensions and pension allowances.

Additional cabinet responsibilities

TVK treasurer and Mylapore MLA P Venkataraman has been appointed minister for food and civil supplies, with additional charge of consumer protection and price control.

Joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar has been allocated energy, resources and law. His departments include electricity, non-conventional energy development, law, courts, prisons, prevention of corruption, legislative assembly, elections and passports.

The party’s Egmore legislator Rajmohan has been appointed minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will also oversee archaeology, Tamil official language and culture, film technology, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press.

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Karaikudi MLA Dr TK Prabhu will take charge of the natural resources portfolio, including minerals and mines.

TVK won 108 seats in the assembly election, falling 10 short of the majority mark, and formed the government with outside support from the Congress, Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Vijay has also resigned from the Tiruchy East constituency, one of the two seats from which he contested and won in the assembly elections.

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