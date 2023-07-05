TN tops in electronic goods’ export

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has risen to the top spot as the exporter of electronic goods for the 2022-2023 financial year nearly tripling in a year at $5.37 billion from $1.86 billion in the previous year. The data was released by the National Import-Export for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT). Tamil Nadu is followed by other major states who are dominant in this sector–Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu has accounted for a share of 22.8 % of India’s exports valued at $ 23.57 billion. In the previous year, Tamil Nadu stood third contributing $ 1.864 billion or 11.98 % to India’s total export of $ 15.59 billion in the sector.

The electronic goods exported include computer hardware, electrodes, consumer electronics and telecom instruments. The state is home to electronic majors such as Foxconn, Pegatron.Tamil Nadu is followed by other major states who are dominant in this sector–Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“This achievement is a small example of our Dravidian Model Governance,” said chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday. “We strive to position Tamil Nadu as the first portal of call for investors and make it the investment hub of South Asia. We will continue to explore opportunities and excel in them.”

The state nodal agency for investment promotion, Guidance Tamil Nadu attributed this achievement to factors such as being the mobile phone manufacturing hub of India, dedicated SEZs for the manufacture of electronic goods at Sriperumbudur-Oragadam clusters near Chennai and availability of a vast and skilled manpower. “Tamil Nadu continues to pave the way for the electronic sector’s growth. It is a testament to the State’s vibrant ecosystem that encourages businesses to invest, innovate, and create,” the agency said.