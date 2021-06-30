Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu engineer stole laptops of medicos to exact old revenge for his girlfriend
india news

Tamil Nadu engineer stole laptops of medicos to exact old revenge for his girlfriend

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Tamil Selvam, 25, was picked up from Salem based on the complaint of a PG medical student of the Pariyaram Medical College hospital in Kannur.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An engineering graduate in Tamil Nadu nabbed in connection with a recent laptop theft said that the motive was to exact revenge on the medical fraternity for the sake of his lover, news agency PTI reported. Tamil Selvam, 25, was picked up from Salem based on the complaint of a medical student in a postgraduate course of the Pariyaram Medical College hospital in Kannur, Kerala.

The strange motive of the thief was unravelled during the interrogation when Selvam told the police that he had stolen hundreds of laptops of medical students in various states. The thief, in his statement to police, said that someone from the medical fraternity in Tamil Nadu misbehaved with his girlfriend in 2015. Selvan claimed that the incident motivated him to particularly target medical students.

"As per his statement, he and his lover had an issue with some medical students in his home state in 2015. Some in the medical fraternity had allegedly misbehaved with his girlfriend and since then Selvam had been targeting medical students. That's what he claimed," a police official told PTI.

According to the report, Selvam’s aim was to cause mental agony to the medicos by stealing their valuables and selling them. While the accused said that he had been taken into police custody in other states as well in connection with the theft, police said that they weren’t sure about the claims made by the thief.

"We are not sure whether his claims are true. We have to verify things first. We expect more details to be revealed when we get him in our custody," the official added.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and produced before a local court which remanded and sent him to jail, according to the PTI report.

(With PTI inputs)

