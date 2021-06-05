Home / India News / Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with conditions
According to a state government press release, stand alone retail provision, vegetable, fruits, flowers and meat shops will be allowed to open between 6am and 5pm. (HT Photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 14 with conditions

However, the restrictions will not be eased in 11 districts in Tamil Nadu, which continue to see high number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 11:30 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the lockdown by another week, till 6am on June 14, with some relaxations in a bid to curb rising Covid-19 cases in the state. However, the restrictions will not be eased in 11 districts in Tamil Nadu, which continue to see high number of cases of the coronavirus disease. The 11 districts are Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. 

According to a state government press release, stand alone retail provision, vegetable, fruits, flowers and meat shops will be allowed to open between 6am and 5pm.

Wholesale trade alone will be permitted in fish markets and abattoirs. The government has also allowed matchbox factories to function with 50% workers. Government offices will resume work with 30% staff.

Tamil Nadu registered 22,651 new Covid-19 cases and 463 related fatalities, which have taken the state’s tally to 21,95,402 and its death toll to 26,128, according to the health department on Friday.

Topics
coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
