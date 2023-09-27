Tamil Nadu governor asks govt to pull back notification to constitute a search committee to appoint VC

A new standoff between the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led state government took place on Tuesday night over the constitution of a search committee to appoint the vice- chancellor of the University of Madras, people familiar with the matter said.

RN Ravi (PTI)

The governor, who is also the chancellor of the University of Madras, has asked the Higher Education Secretary, D Karthikeyan, to withdraw a notification issued by the state to constitute a search panel, as a notification for the same was earlier issued by the governor.

The governor had issued a notification on September 6 notifying the constitution of a search-cum-selection committee to select a candidate to be appointed as the vice-chancellor of the university. The governor’s office said the notification was published on the Raj Bhavan’s website and a press release was issued.

“By an act of impropriety, the Principal Secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department, has issued a further notification on September 13 of a search-cum-selection committee by excluding the nominee of the UGC chairman,” the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday. The development, the governor’s office said, does not adhere to the order of the Supreme Court of India and is contrary to the UGC regulations.

“The said publication in the government gazette is without any such authority from the chancellor, being the head of the University and that the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, has no role in the affairs of the University and hence the chancellor has called upon to withdraw the said notification published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Earlier this month, higher education minister K Ponmudy had said that according to the state’s laws, the governor doesn’t not have rights to constitute a search committee. “Till now, the search panel members have been appointed as per the university acts and the same would be notified in the gazette after the government order. But, the governor has formed the search committees unilaterally and released the notification, which is against the university acts,” the minister had said.

