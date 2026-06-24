Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against HC order on lighting Karthigai Deepam on Madurai hill

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court orders permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar near a dargah atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, reviving the dispute that has been the subject of months of litigation and political debate in the State.

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court orders permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar near a dargah atop the Thirupparankundram hill

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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government filed a Special Leave Petition before the Apex Court on June 11, shortly after the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay assumed office.

The State has challenged both the original order passed in December last year, by single judge Justice GR Swaminathan, permitting the lighting of the lamp at the ‘deepathoon’ (stone lamp pillar) on the hill, and a January 6, 2026 order of a division bench of the High Court, which upheld the single bench order.

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{{^usCountry}} The case concerns the right of devotees to light the ‘Karthigai Deepam,’ the traditional temple lamp at a stone pillar located about 50 metres from a dargah on the Thirupparankundram hill. A group of devotees had moved the Madras High Court last year claiming the local police was preventing them from lighting the lamp even though they had traditionally worshiped at the site. They had argued that preventing the ritual infringed their religious rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case concerns the right of devotees to light the ‘Karthigai Deepam,’ the traditional temple lamp at a stone pillar located about 50 metres from a dargah on the Thirupparankundram hill. A group of devotees had moved the Madras High Court last year claiming the local police was preventing them from lighting the lamp even though they had traditionally worshiped at the site. They had argued that preventing the ritual infringed their religious rights. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DMK that governed Tamil Nadu at the time, had opposed the plea, saying that permitting the ritual could lead to law and order problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DMK that governed Tamil Nadu at the time, had opposed the plea, saying that permitting the ritual could lead to law and order problems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a series of orders passed between December 1 and 9 that year, Justice Swaminathan had rejected those concerns and held that the rights of the dargah were not affected by the ritual. He had also dismissed the State’s apprehensions as an “imaginary ghost,” remarking that disturbances would occur only if they were “sponsored by the State itself”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a series of orders passed between December 1 and 9 that year, Justice Swaminathan had rejected those concerns and held that the rights of the dargah were not affected by the ritual. He had also dismissed the State’s apprehensions as an “imaginary ghost,” remarking that disturbances would occur only if they were “sponsored by the State itself”. {{/usCountry}}

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The litigation had escalated when devotees initiated contempt proceedings after authorities failed to implement the order.

On January 6 this year, a division bench of the High Court upheld the single judge’s ruling and held that the fears of communal tension expressed by the State lacked substance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ayesha Arvind ...Read More Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront. Read Less

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