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Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against HC order on lighting Karthigai Deepam on Madurai hill

The TVK government filed a Special Leave Petition before the Apex Court on June 11, shortly after the government led by chief minister Vijay assumed office.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 06:36 am IST
By Ayesha Arvind
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The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court orders permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar near a dargah atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai, reviving the dispute that has been the subject of months of litigation and political debate in the State.

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court orders permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar near a dargah atop the Thirupparankundram hill

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government filed a Special Leave Petition before the Apex Court on June 11, shortly after the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay assumed office.

The State has challenged both the original order passed in December last year, by single judge Justice GR Swaminathan, permitting the lighting of the lamp at the ‘deepathoon’ (stone lamp pillar) on the hill, and a January 6, 2026 order of a division bench of the High Court, which upheld the single bench order.

Also Read | TVK gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu to be launched on Sept 15

The litigation had escalated when devotees initiated contempt proceedings after authorities failed to implement the order.

On January 6 this year, a division bench of the High Court upheld the single judge’s ruling and held that the fears of communal tension expressed by the State lacked substance.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

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