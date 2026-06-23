TVK gold ring scheme for newborns in Tamil Nadu to be launched on Sept 15

Children born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals from June 22 onwards to families with permanent state residence will receive a one-gram gold ring under the Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothira Thittam, the government said on Tuesday. Chief minister C Joseph Vijay will formally launch it on September 15. (ANI Video Grab)

The government will allocate ₹755.83 crore for the gold ring scheme, which was one of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s poll promises. Chief minister C Joseph Vijay will formally launch it on September 15, coinciding with former chief minister C N Annadurai’s birth anniversary.

“Children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026, onwards will benefit under this scheme. The ‘Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothira Thittam’ will be officially launched by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on September 15, 2026, on the birth anniversary of Perarignar Anna, the former chief minister C N Annadurai,” an official release said.

“The government places the highest priority on improving maternal and child welfare,” it said.

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Various initiatives, including financial assistance for pregnant women, free delivery and newborn care services, emergency obstetric care, nutritional support, among others have been implemented so far to improve maternal and child health indicators in the state, it added.

The release said that “The ‘Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothira Thittam’ is being implemented to strengthen public trust in the Tamil Nadu government’s health services, commemorate the birth of children in government hospitals, and celebrate the joy and significance of motherhood.”

The scheme is based on the traditional practice in the state where ‘Thaaimaman Seer’ (gifts from the maternal uncle), including gold is given to bless the newborn.