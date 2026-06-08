3 reasons why Vijay-led TVK will not be a part of today's INDIA bloc meeting

As leaders of 23 opposition parties gather in New Delhi on June 8 for a key INDIA bloc meeting, one notable absentee is the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Congress is part of Vijay's government in Tamil Nadu. (X/@RahulGandhi)

The absence has raised eyebrows because the Congress, a key INDIA bloc constituent, is now a partner in the TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu. However, experts say there are several reasons why TVK was not invited to the meeting, the most important being that the party has no representation in Parliament.

The meeting is primarily for parties with MPs The most straightforward explanation for TVK's absence is that it currently does not have any MPs in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

The June 8 meeting is focused on coordination among opposition parties at the national level, with discussions expected to centre on Parliament strategy, the BJP-led NDA government's policies and the opposition's future course. Most parties attending the meeting have representation in Parliament and are directly involved in national-level opposition politics.

While TVK formed the government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly election, it has not contested a Lok Sabha election and therefore has no parliamentary presence. As a result, it is not part of the core group of opposition parties involved in parliamentary coordination of the INDIA blog.

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TVK not a formal constituent of the INDIA bloc yet Beyond the question of parliamentary representation, TVK is also not a member of the INDIA alliance yet.

Although Congress joined hands with TVK after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election and is supporting the Vijay government, that arrangement is confined to Tamil Nadu politics. TVK has never formally joined the INDIA bloc, which was formed by opposition parties to challenge the BJP at the national level.

The June 8 gathering is officially an INDIA bloc meeting, and invitations have been extended to constituent parties of the alliance. Since TVK remains outside the coalition's formal structure, it was not included in the invitee list.

In other words, Congress may be an ally of TVK in Tamil Nadu, but that does not automatically make TVK a member of the INDIA bloc.

Vijay's win hit DMK-Congress unity TVK's exclusion also comes against the backdrop of a dramatic political fallout in Tamil Nadu. Following the Assembly election, Congress broke away from its long-standing alliance with the DMK and backed Vijay's bid to form the government. The move triggered sharp criticism from the DMK, which accused Congress of betrayal.

The fallout was severe enough for the DMK to announce that it was no longer part of the INDIA bloc and that it would skip the June 8 meeting.

Against this backdrop, inviting TVK to the gathering could have further highlighted the tensions that have emerged within the opposition camp. The INDIA bloc is already grappling with internal disagreements, and the Congress-DMK split has become one of the alliance's biggest challenges in recent months.

What does this mean for TVK? TVK's absence from the meeting does not necessarily indicate hostility between the party and the INDIA bloc. Instead, it reflects the fact that Vijay's party occupies a unique political position.

It heads a state government with Congress support, but it has no MPs and is not formally part of the INDIA alliance. Vijay has also sought to project TVK as an independent political force rather than align it completely with any national coalition.