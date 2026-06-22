Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ‘reintroducing himself’ not as a hero on screen but as a leader, says Keerthy Suresh

She added, "For the first time in over a decade, there isn’t a new character being introduced to the world. Instead, we are witnessing something far more significant. You are reintroducing yourself, not as a hero on screen, but as a leader stepping into a new chapter of service and responsibility. This year, we celebrate a new look for a brand new journey, and we are all here rooting for you. 🤗

Sharing a picture with Vijay in which the two of them smiled beside one another, Keerthy wrote in the caption, “For years, your birthday meant waiting for a first look, a teaser, a trailer, or the announcement of a new film. It became a ritual we all looked forward to. This year feels different.”

Actor and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, turned 52 on June 22. He is celebrating his first birthday as the CM, and wishes poured in from several actors and political figures on social media. Actor Keerthy Suresh also wished Vijay and penned a special note on her X account.

About Vijay's political career Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

In February 2024, Vijay announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He launched the TVK party and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has toured many regions of TN to hold rallies and share his manifesto directly with the people.

Vijay refused to form an alliance with any central or regional party before he contested his debut election, even as many around him did. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party secured 108 seats and later formed the government with the support of alliance partners. During the vote counting held on May 4, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam created a major political milestone by securing 108 seats and forming the government.

In this election, TVK leader Vijay contested from two constituencies and registered victories in both. In Chennai's Perambur constituency, Vijay secured 1,19,454 votes and defeated his nearest rival by a margin of 53,532 votes. In the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, he polled 91,381 votes and won by a massive margin of around 27,416 votes.

After assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay resigned from his seat in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly. It was officially announced that he would continue as the MLA for Chennai Perambur constituency.

His last film, Jana Nayagan, is still unreleased. It was set to hit theatres in January but faced delays in clearance. It was postponed due to the CBFC's delayed certification. After Vijay's unreleased final film Jana Nayagan was leaked online on April 9, the police have made 9 arrests in the case so far.