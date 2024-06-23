Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: BJP slams Congress's ‘silence’ as 53 dead | 10 points

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday targeted the opposition INDIA bloc over its ‘silence’ on the hooch tragedy in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu in which more than 50 people have died so far. BJP MP Sambit Patra said the ‘silence’ of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc over the issue is “quite striking”. Patra termed the deaths as murder, saying majority of the victims belonged to the scheduled castes. Kallakurichi: Family members stand next to patients admitted to a government hospital after consuming spurious liquor, in Kallakurichi, Friday, June 21, 2024. (PTI)

“If more than 32 Dalits are killed in this country, I would call it a murder, this is not death,” the BJP leader said at a press briefing.

“So many parties are silent only because they think raising the issue is not in their political interest.”

