Tamil Nadu IPS officer accused of custodial torture suspended: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu IPS officer Balveer Singh who was accused of custodial torture has been suspended, announced chief minister MK Stalin in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Singh, a batch 2020 officer, is an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) posted at Ambasamudram police station. (Representative file image)

On Monday, he was put on a vacancy reserve by the director general of police Sylendra Babu.

Singh, a batch 2020 officer, is an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) posted at Ambasamudram police station in Tirunelveli district.

“I have ordered for him to be suspended,” Stalin said in the House.

“I have said this before. We will not tolerate any kind of human rights violations inside police stations. Once the investigation is complete and we receive the full report, further action will be taken against anyone else who has been involved.”

Singh, from the 2020 IPS batch, was accused of plucking the teeth of at least 10 men and repeatedly hitting at least two of them on their genitalia while they were in custody.

The alleged custodial torture came to light after three men spoke in a video of the brutality they suffered under Singh on March 10.

Their videos and photos that went viral on social media on Monday evoked strong reactions from people across all quarters.

They showed their missing teeth which they alleged the officer broke using rocks and pulled out using cutting pliers.

One of the affected persons has been bedridden since the incident, they said.

An FIR has been filed against the three men on charges of murder while they told HT that they went to the police station as complainants after being attacked by four others armed with weapons.

More people have come forward with similar complaints against the officer.

Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan had ordered a sub-magisterial probe which began on Monday.