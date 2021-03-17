HC orders probe into ‘custodial torture’

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday ordered a judicial probe into allegations that labour activist Shiv Kumar, arrested in connection with the ongoing farmer protests and released on bail on March 4, was tortured.

The probe will be conducted by the additional district and sessions judge, Faridabad.

Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26. The two were demonstrating in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws at Delhi’s borders for the past four months.

Shiv Kumar, the president of Majdoor Adhikar Sangathan, was picked up by police on January 16, illegally detained for seven days before being produced before the magistrate, according to the plea in the high court filed by his father, Rajbir Singh, seeking a CBI probe.

Senior advocate RS Cheema, appearing for Shiv Kumar, argued that the comparison of the initial medical report when Shiv was arrested by police and the subsequent report, conducted by a panel of Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh at the instance of the court, speaks for itself. An inquiry should be ordered and in the meantime the investigation should be stayed, he said. The medical examination found two fractures on his hand and foot and broken nail beds on his toe. The report listed out seven injuries of which two were termed as grievous caused by a blunt object. He was sent to Sonepat jail on February 2. Additional advocate general, Deepak Sabharwal told court the state was not averse to an inquiry. He further added that SIT is probing the FIRs.

“No comment is made on comparison of two sets of medical reports, lest it would affect any further proceedings or inquiry, it would be suffice for this court to say that a probe is required,” the bench said. It added that the Constitution guarantees protection to life and personal liberty.