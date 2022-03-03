Tamil Nadu lifts Covid curbs; allows political and cultural events

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced lifting of all restrictions imposed to fight Covid-19 outbreak as number of infections has been on a decline. Restrictions on social, cultural and political gatherings will be lifted from March 3.

The cap on gatherings has also been increased. Now, up to 500 guests will be allowed at weddings and 250 members allowed for funerals. Earlier, only 200 people were allowed for weddings and 100 for funerals.

A statement from the government said easing of curbs will be applicable until March 30. These two were the remaining restrictions as most of the restrictions such as on schools have been lifted in a staggered manner over time.

Tamil Nadu also announced the board schedule on Wednesday for classes 10 to 12 to begin from April. “This decision (to life restrictions) has been taken in a few declining infections across the state,” stated the statement. However, the government cautioned people to continue wearing face masks, maintain social distance and to be vaccinated.

More than 96845,925 people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu across all age groups. 88% of adults and 68% of children above the age of ten are carrying antibodies to the Covid-19 infection, revealed the fourth serosurvey conducted by the Tamil Nadu government across the state in the last week of December before the Omicron variant led to the third wave. Positive samples tested through whole genome sequencing showed by mid-January 97% of the cases in Tamil Nadu showed the Omicron variant while the remaining was delta.

However, much like other states, by February cases in Tamil Nadu too began dropping similar to the rapid pace in which they were rising during the third wave. On January 5, Tamil Nadu reported a shocking spike in 4,862 infected people which had more than doubled in just a day as January 3 saw a total of 1,728 new cases.

As of March 1, Tamil Nadu reported only 328 new cases and 5066 active cases.