Tamil Nadu logs 4,230 new Covid-19 cases, 97 deaths in 24 hours

Tamil Nadu has recorded 4,230 new Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths, pushing the overall caseload to 24,88,407 and 32,818, the Health Department said on Friday.

Among the new cases were those of nine people from other States while there were 30 deaths from Thanjavur alone.

As many as 4,952 people got discharged today, aggregating to 24,18,882 leaving 36,707 active infections, a bulletin said.

The State reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 on May 21 and it has been reporting a decline since. On May 30, daily cases dropped below 30,000; on June 7 the numbers were less than 20,000; and on June 17 they were less than 10,000.

As many as 25 districts reported new infections in double digits while there were no new deaths in 13 districts, the bulletin said.

Chennai saw 238 people contracting the contagion aggregating to 5,32,992 till date. The number of Covid-19-related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,196.

The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,60,810 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3,31,62,714.

Among the 97 deaths, 74 patients succumbed in government hospitals while the remaining were in private.

As many as 30 people (of the total 97) who died of Covid-19 hailed from Thanjavur district alone while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Eighteen of the deceased were patients without any co-morbidity or pre-existing illness, which include a 27- year- old man from Chennai.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, after flagging off an awareness campaign on Covid-19 in Chennai, said in some districts like Thanjavur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore, the impact of virus increased by 10 to 20 cases a day.

"The Health Department Secretary (J Radhakrishnan) and I will be personally visiting for an inspection (to identify the reasons)", he said.

On the vaccination front, Subramanian said the State received 1,56,26,550 doses till date of which 1,48,64,430 doses were administered to people. The remaining 8,16,890 are in stock, he said, adding that on Thursday alone, the State received 8,69,000 doses.

On the awareness campaign launched by him, the Minister said 10 vehicles were flagged off to create awareness on following Covid-19 behaviour and maintaining social distancing.

The vehicles with volunteers would visit places where people gather in large numbers to create awareness, he said.