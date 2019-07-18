Tamil Nadu man posts beef fest invite on FB, held

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for posting a Facebook invitation on July 13 for a beef festival In Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam.

A police officer said S Ezhilan alias Ramkumar had invited members of right-wing outfits for the festival. “The post also said if they attend the festival, they will be given foremost respect.”

Ezhilan had not mentioned the date for the beef festival.

Since the Kallappuliyur Village Administrative Officer Sudara Rajan complained, we have filed a case against Ezhilan, the police said.

“A FIR [First Information Report] was filed under IPC [Indian Penal Code]’s Sections 298 [using words with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings], 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace] and 505 (2) [promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes],’’ the officer said.

Ezhilan was produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody until July 31.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 01:40 IST