Tamil Nadu man stabs wife to death on hospital bed a day after domestic dispute

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband inside a government hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on Sunday, just a day after being admitted with injuries sustained during a domestic dispute. A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in a hospital in Karur district of Tamil Nadu.(Representative image/ PTI)

The victim, Shruthi, was married to Vishruth from Pattavarthi and was the mother of two children. On Saturday, she was brought to the hospital after reportedly being injured during an argument with Vishruth. She was admitted for treatment and was in an unconscious state, India Today reported.

Police said that Vishruth entered the hospital on Sunday morning, approached Shruthi while she lay unconscious, and stabbed her three times. He then fled the scene, leaving hospital staff and onlookers in shock, the report added.

Kulithalai police has registered a case and launched a manhunt for Vishruth, who is currently absconding. Reports suggest the assailant managed to escape before any security or hospital personnel could intervene or alert the authorities.

The chilling incident is among several reported cases in recent months involving fatal domestic violence across different districts of Tamil Nadu.

In one such case, reported in April, a 62-year-old man in Tiruchi district poured kerosene on his sleeping wife and set her ablaze. The attack was reportedly the result of a long-standing family dispute. The woman succumbed to her injuries.

Earlier this month, another case shocked the state when a woman councillor belonging to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party was hacked to death by her husband in the Avadi district. The murder was allegedly triggered by suspicions of an extramarital relationship.

The victim, Gomathi, was reportedly seen standing and speaking with another man near Jayaram Nagar in the Thiruninravur locality when her husband, Stephen Raj, arrived at the scene after receiving a tip-off.

An argument broke out between the couple, which escalated rapidly. In a sudden act of violence, Stephen Raj allegedly took out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Gomathi. She collapsed and died on the spot.

Following the attack, Stephen Raj surrendered at the Thiruninravur police station and admitted to the murder.