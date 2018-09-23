Tamil Nadu MLA arrested, accused of abusive comments against CM

Tamil actor and Thiruvadanai MLA Sethu Karunas was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and state police department, said a Chennai police officer who did not wish to be named.

Karunas appeared unfazed by his arrest. “Prisons are not new for us. We came through the Pandiya rulers who braved the British army. I will face this action in a legal way,” he told reporters. (Please check the second sentence of the quote. Not clear)

Karunas, the founder president of Mukkulathor Pulippadai- a Thevar caste outfit – had fought the 2016 state legislative assembly elections under the AIADMK’s banner and won from Thiruvadadai assembly constituency in Ramanathapuram district. However, after the death of former CM Jayalalithaa, the actor-turned MLA switched his loyalties to rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

During a protest meeting on September 15, Karunas targeted the CM and the police. In the speech, he also expressed his support backed for expelled and jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala.

“The CM is afraid of me as he is thinking that I would beat him. Police should not arrest our Mukkulathor caste youths. I am ready for one to one fight with police officials if they come without uniform. I would allow my cadres to do even murders if they are having the correct reasons,” he had said in his speech.

Karunas also claimed that Palaniswamy who is from the Gounder community became the CM only due to the ‘charity of Mukkulathor woman VK Sasikala’, the close aide of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

He also attacked media, stating that the media houses in the state were owned by Iyers and Nadars who were suppressing news about Thevars.

Gounder community leaders including R Easwaran, general secretary, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Kazhagam had condemned Karunas’ speech and demanded his arrest.

VG Narayanan of Hindu Makkal Munnani had lodged a complaint against Karunas with Chennai City police commissioner A K Viswanath while the Chief Minister said appropriate actions would be taken against Karunas for his speech.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 10:40 IST