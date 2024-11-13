Is Tamil Nadu politics moving into a phase of transition with the entry of the generation next in the forefront? The rise of Udayanidhi Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), thrust of Annamalai by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stardom of Vijay with the launching of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the fantasy of Seeman along with his political bandwagon, Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK), inform that there is something happening at their respective party-political level, signifying the marathon for power has begun. All seemed to have emerged in the recent past with a question about the future prospects and potential challenges of politics in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu politics: Next generation and the marathon for power

There are yet important and influential leaders with age and experience on their side who need to be acknowledged and reckoned such as Kanimozhi of the DMK and Thol Thirumavalavan of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). There are cautious noises made by the leader of the Desia Murpokku Dravida Kazhakam (DMDK) with a tuck in of Vijay Prabhakran, son and political successor of influential actor and politician Vijaykanth. There is, however, a huge void in the presence and projection of next generation of leaders within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam because of remarkable transitional crisis after Jayalalitha and the nature of struggle for the consolidation of the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

There is a sudden buzz in the political arena after the entry of Vijay and the launching of his political party with fanfare. There are a fresh political considerations and coalition strategies under scan with a core objective of stunning the DMK by surprise strike of knitting the alliance(s) that Tamil Nadu would be shy of. The “Andhra Model” of a seasoned politician with an established political party like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) courting a popular cinema actor and flamboyant Pawan Kalyan as an unlikely ally to defeat the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appears like a good tactic for short cut to power but not a formidable proposition in a state like Tamil Nadu with strong political and ideological traditions. The major national parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are not averse to this coalition strategy from the backend. Though Edappadi Palaniswami appears to be more determined not to concede any political space after the bitter duel with the BJP, yet the prospect of this alliance is throwing up fresh dilemma and challenges towards the uncertain course and future of the AIADMK.

All these developments read like a blockbuster movie script for Vijay and his political entourage though the demands of politics and ground realities are vastly different. There is an element of suspicion and movement of NTK supporters to Vijay’s camp, which is not surprising given the authoritarian trait of Seeman and his clique. Seeman is, however, both unreliable and dangerous to the political future of Tamil Nadu. Seeman has been functioning like a sidekick for the BJP and freelance outpost for AIADMK at the same time. All these must weigh in the minds of AIADMK leadership in exploring the alliance(s) for the 2026 assembly elections.

The BJP’s attempts to either outsmart or force an alliance through coercion with the AIADMK has not borne fruits in order to defeat and dislodge DMK from power. BJP is also aware that the adoption of the “Andhra Model” of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan alliance may not work in Tamil Nadu because of the fact that neither BJP has the strength to enter into such a pact nor Edappadi Palaniswami would risk conceding such a space to Vijay like Chandrababu Naidu who had no choice but to throw everything in the air to settle the score with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Therefore, the battle is down to revamping the political organisation and greasing the election machinery for the AIADMK with a sight on DMK’s seat sharing and coalition bargains and fallouts. There are silent manoeuvres to keep Annamalai out of Tamil Nadu politics even after his current sabbatical in England to keep the doors open for the BJP and AIADMK to renew their ties from where it got snapped.

Edappadi Palaniswami is all eyes and ears to the noises made by Thol Thirumavalavan and the disillusionment of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) with the BJP. If Edappadi Palaniswami can carry these two poles along with the company of DMDK, he will dare the BJP with much greater courage and determination. The DMK also understands the delicate balance and political influence that Thol Thirumavalavan provides to the alliance. At the same time, it is necessary to wrap him with a package that he cannot refuse given the geographical limitations of Thol Thirumavalavan’s political outreach within the state. This is why the ideological basis of the DMK is significant for both DMK and its allies in state politics.

In returning to the debate on potential and prospects of the generation next in the politics of Tamil Nadu, there are no significant names to propel given the leadership qualities and political environment in the state. Given the long history of Dravidian movement in the state, political-organisational strength and ideological basis are more important than considerations of individual or cinematic influence. Anna and Karunanidhi were architects of the MGR phenomenon. The rise and role of Udayanidhi Stalin acquires relevance as all palace politics with a limitation that he finds harmony within the family, especially with Kanimozhi as wielder of considerable stake and influence, both within and outside the party. In preservation or explosion of this balance rest the future of the DMK and the emergence of new genre of leaders in Tamil Nadu politics. At the same time, it is also important to acknowledge the role of civil society and a small group of thoughtful citizens who can change the world. It is the only thing that has ever changed the destiny of politics everywhere in the world.

(Prof.Ramu Manivannan is a scholar-social activist in areas of education, human rights and sustainable development through an initiative “Multiversity.”)