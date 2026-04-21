Tamil Nadu Polls: Former AIADMK leader Dusi K Mohan to lead TVK’s charge in Cheyyar

Dusi K. Mohan is a seasoned politician and former legislator from the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu, who has become a central figure in the state's 2026 electoral narrative.

Dusi K. Mohan(Hindu)

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Originally a stalwart of the AIADMK, where he served as the Tiruvannamalai North district secretary, he sent shockwaves through the political establishment in March 2026 by defecting to actor Vijay’s newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

This move came after he was denied a ticket by the AIADMK leadership to contest his traditional seat. Consequently, he was expelled from the AIADMK for "violating party discipline," and he is now spearheading the TVK’s debut charge as their official candidate for the Cheyyar constituency.

5 Key Facts About Dusi K. Mohan

Hailing from Tiruvannamalai, Mohan is a former MLA with deep organisational ties to the region, having previously held the influential post of District Secretary for the AIADMK.

In a major 2026 headline, he left the AIADMK to join the TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) after being overlooked for a nomination, leading to his immediate expulsion from his parent party.

He is officially contesting the 2026 Assembly elections from the Cheyyar constituency, a seat he previously contested in 2021 and is now determined to win under a new banner.

His current campaign is a grassroots-heavy "betrayal vs loyalty" narrative, where he focuses on his personal service to the people of Cheyyar to counter the organisational might of the established DMK and AIADMK.

Mohan is perceived as a "Veteran Catalyst" for the TVK; his candidacy is seen as a strategic move by actor Vijay to lend legislative experience and "heavyweight" credibility to his fledgling political party.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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