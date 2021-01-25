Tamil Nadu: Rahul hits out at Modi, govt over Chinese intrusion, GST, farm stir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government over the issues of Chinese intrusion, farmers, economy and the ideology of the BJP-RSS combine here on the second day of his campaign in Tamil Nadu, where assembly elections are slated for April-May.

“As we speak today, thousands of Chinese troops are occupying our territory and the man with a 56-inch chest cannot even say the word China,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi conducted public meetings, road shows in Tirupur and Erode districts on Sunday and interacted with the weavers community and had a traditional lunch on a leaf with them. Gandhi reiterated on Tamil language, culture and spirit in his outreach to the voters.

“I will be Tamil Nadu’s soldier in Delhi. I’m here to help elect a government of farmers, labourers, small and medium business people, a government that looks after the interest of Tamil Nadu, a government that cannot be blackmailed by Narendra Modi,” he said.

In a veiled attack on Modi’s monthly radio programme, he said, “I’ve not come here to tell you my Mann Ki Baat; I’ve come here to listen to resolve your problems with you. I’m not a Tamil but I understand, accept and listen Tamil spirit & culture. I won’t allow the Prime Minister & BJP to disrespect Tamil people.”

He also attacked the Centre over rise in fuel prices, saying people are suffering due to inflation. “Modi ji has brought about tremendous growth in GDP -- gas, diesel and petrol -- prices. People are suffering due to inflation, while the Modi government is busy in tax collection,” he said.

Gandhi will meet farmers in Karur district on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, an ally of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Sunday released a four-page statement titled, ‘BJP is for Tamils, their culture and their livelihood’ to counter Gandhi’s comments that Modi- BJP is suppressing the Tamil spirit.

(With PTI Inputs)