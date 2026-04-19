...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Tamil Nadu: Rajnath Singh slams DMK over women’s bill defeat

Singh also claimed that the sacred tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Thiruparankundram hill will be restarted again if the BJP comes to power

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:45 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
Advertisement

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the defeat of the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam.

Defence minister in Vasudevanallur and Radhapuram assembly constituencies. (X/rajnathsingh)

Speaking at a poll rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anandhan Ayyasamy at the Vasudevanallur SC constituency near Tenkasi for April 23 polls, Singh said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would provide 33% reservation for women.

“The 33% reservation law was not allowed to be passed in Parliament by the DMK, Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC). But our resolve is that we will certainly provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies,” he said.

Singh said that DMK stood for “Dushprayogam Muraikedu Kutram”, which loosely translates to misuse of power, irregularities, and crime in Tamil.

Singh also claimed that the sacred tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam atop the Thiruparankundram hill will be restarted again if the BJP comes to power.

 
congress defence minister dmk rajnath singh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu: Rajnath Singh slams DMK over women’s bill defeat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.