Chennai/Bengaluru: A tense standoff at the Thiruparankundram hill on Wednesday ended with the Karthigai Deepam being lit at its traditional spot, defying a Madras High Court order to light the lamp at a contested hilltop pillar. A lamp lit at Thiruparankundram temple as part of 'Karthigai Deepam' festival celebrations, in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Despite a directive from Justice GR Swaminathan to light the lamp at the “Deepathoon” — an ancient stone pillar — by 6pm, temple authorities lit it at the usual Uchipillaiyar temple mandapam. The defiance triggered a major controversy and resulted in a scuffle between police and right-wing activists, leaving one policeman injured.

The state government decided to challenge the court’s directive, citing concerns over law and order.

The confrontation peaked when the petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, accompanied by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on court orders, attempted to ascend the hill. They were stopped by state police after the Madurai district collector promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing public safety and the prevailing law and order situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the temple management had appealed the court’s initial order, claiming the move might affect communal harmony. In response, Justice Swaminathan issued a stern ultimatum, directing that the lamp be lit by 6pm or contempt proceedings would be initiated at 6.05pm.

“Can the order be executed or not? Give a direct reply,” the judge asked.

Following the non-compliance, the judge accepted the plea seeking contempt action and ordered the temple executive officer and the Madurai police commissioner to appear in person.

On the ground, the atmosphere remained volatile. Activists from the Hindu Munnani and other groups gathered in front of the temple, demanding the lamp be lit on the Deepathoon as directed by the bench. Some protesters attempted to barge past police barricades to trek up the hill, leading to jostling in which a policeman was injured.

A senior leader of the Hindu Munnani alleged that temple authorities had made no arrangements for lighting the lamp at the court-mandated site.

The Thiruparankundram hill has long been a site of fragile religious coexistence. The Subramaniya Swamy temple, one of the six abodes of Murugan, and the Kasi Viswanathan temple share the space with the Sikkander Badusha dargah.

Tensions at the site escalated in February following protests by Hindu organizations after a member of parliament allegedly consumed meat on the hill. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently characterised Thiruparankundram as the “Ayodhya of the South” as it seeks to expand its political footprint in Tamil Nadu.

Ownership of the hill remains a subject of complex legal and historical dispute.

The Subramaniya Swamy temple claims ownership of nearly the entire hill based on a 1920 judgment, while the dargah holds recognized rights over the mosque and related structures.