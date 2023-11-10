Tamil Nadu receives widespread rains, IMD issues alerts

Tamil Nadu received widespread rains across the state, with the districts such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Madurai recording heavy showers on Thursday. After a 42% deficit rainfall in October in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now forecasted normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across the state. An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, and its adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram and a yellow alert has been issued in nine districts including Cuddalore, Kanyakumari and Nagapattinam up to Thursday evening.

A cyclonic circulation, which was formed over the Comorin area on November 8, still persists, the RMC said, adding that it is now at 0.9 km above sea level.

The heavy downpour from November 8 reported a rainfall of 23cm in the Nilgiris (in Kotagiri), 15 cm in Coimbatore (Mettupalayam), 3cm in Chennai,14 cm in Tirunelveli (Mookaikaraipatti) and 12 cm each in Tirupur (Avinashi Road) and Eride (Nambiyur), leading to waterlogging in several parts of the state.

Due to the heavy rains, schools were ordered to remain shut in a few districts, such as Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Madurai and Dindigul.

The overnight rains in Tirupur led to inundation of arterial roads, making it inaccessible for commuters. The state was also hit by landslides near Mettupalayam, causing traffic disruption.

In Ramanathapuram, the district’s main government hospital was marooned due to severe waterlogging. “Thousands of us come here every day and because of the rain since last night, we have to walk through knee deep water to reach the hospital,” said a local Saravanan. “It’s particularly difficult for senior citizens.”

Meanwhile, clouds of toxic foam were seen floating on the surface of water on the streets of Madurai district from the Ayanpappakudi canal. The district authorities did not respond to queries on the clouds, however, according to news agency ANI, local residents said that the water in the canal increased due to the overnight rains which got mixed with untreated sewage effluents released from a nearby dyeing unit.

The Met department has predicted heavy rainfall in 12 districts of the state for the next two days. “For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas of Chennai,” said P Senthamarai Kannan of the RMC in Chennai.

Chennai receives an average rainfall of 37.5 cm in November.

