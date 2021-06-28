Tamil Nadu reopens malls, gyms and religious places from today

As Tamil Nadu continued to register a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases, relaxations in lockdown norms will come into effect from Monday. The relaxations include re-opening places of worship and malls in four districts and resumption of public transport in 23 other districts.

The Tamil Nadu government also allowed the re-opening of textile showrooms and jewellery shops in 23 districts of the state from Monday as part of the relaxation in lockdown norms. The additional relaxation was given following pleas and opinions from people and traders' bodies, an official release said, reports news agency PTI.

The government has categorised 38 districts into three separate groups keeping in view the Covid-19 cases for the purpose of easing curbs.

Since June 14, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed more relaxations for 27 districts and it includes re-opening of government-run retail liquor outlets and salons. Following a gradual decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, the government has been relaxing curbs in a phased manner.

Here's a look at the new Covid-19 guidelines:

Shopping complexes, malls and places of worship would re-open in four districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengelpet in northern Tamil Nadu with relatively less number of Covid-19 cases. Gyms, yoga centres (50 per cent occupancy), museums and protected monuments would open in a total of 27 districts from 10am to 5pm and barring 11 other districts, including Coimbatore and Thanjavur. People are allowed to go to beaches between 5am and 9am across the state. Bars and cinemas will remain closed. Private establishments could work with a 100 per cent workforce in Chennai and three other districts. Non-airconditioned bus services, including inter-district operations, shall resume with 50 per cent occupancy in as many as 23 other districts. Bus services are already operational only in Chennai and three nearby districts, including Chengelpet.